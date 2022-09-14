9:23 a.m. A caller who was reporting suspicious activity said that dispatch had “triggered” her by asking too many questions.

12:03 p.m. Two dogs jumped over their fence and chased after a passing runner, biting her on the rear end. The dogs’ owners said they were ordering a taller fence.

2:50 p.m. At the risk of her vehicle getting stolen, a woman left her keys inside with the AC on so her dog would feel comfortable while she went grocery shopping.

2:50 p.m. A driver got too close to the drive-thru window and struck the side of a fast food restaurant.