Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, August 19, 2022

Get Rich Quickish

By

3:22 a.m. A man in a wheelchair was stuck in the grass. 

8:07 a.m. A Whitefish man who thought he’d won $19 billion, a new Mercedes and a weekly stipend had already spent $18,000 trying to pay taxes on his winnings before being told it was all a scam. 

9:11 a.m. A man sleeping in his wheelchair had rolled into the street. 

3:37 p.m. Someone’s visiting parents said they would be taking their trailer to Idaho, but were next heard from in Wisconsin. 

5:53 p.m. A man stole a bag of chips and a plant from a store. 

10:52 p.m. A man threw a boulder at a truck window. 

