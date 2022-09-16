Get Rich Quickish

3:22 a.m. A man in a wheelchair was stuck in the grass.

8:07 a.m. A Whitefish man who thought he’d won $19 billion, a new Mercedes and a weekly stipend had already spent $18,000 trying to pay taxes on his winnings before being told it was all a scam.

9:11 a.m. A man sleeping in his wheelchair had rolled into the street.

3:37 p.m. Someone’s visiting parents said they would be taking their trailer to Idaho, but were next heard from in Wisconsin.

5:53 p.m. A man stole a bag of chips and a plant from a store.