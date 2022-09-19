A Not-so-Hostage Situation

10:26 a.m. Someone reported a drone repeatedly flying up to apartment windows.

10:54 a.m. The owner of a sports car kept speeding down an alleyway and flipping off anyone who asked him to slow down.

11:19 a.m. A woman wanted to know if her neighbors were allowed to have chickens in their backyard.

1:20 p.m. A dump truck accidentally lost its full load of rocks on the bypass.