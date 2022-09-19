fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff's and Kalispell Police Reports

Tuesday, August 23, 2022

A Not-so-Hostage Situation

10:26 a.m. Someone reported a drone repeatedly flying up to apartment windows. 

10:54 a.m. The owner of a sports car kept speeding down an alleyway and flipping off anyone who asked him to slow down. 

11:19 a.m. A woman wanted to know if her neighbors were allowed to have chickens in their backyard. 

1:20 p.m. A dump truck accidentally lost its full load of rocks on the bypass. 

9:27 p.m. A man was concerned his daughter was being held hostage in a class, but later learned he had gotten the time the class ended wrong by an hour. 

