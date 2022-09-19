Columbia Falls Receives Applicants for City Council Vacancy

The City of Columbia Falls has received eight applicants to replace Doug Karper, a longtime city council member who announced his resignation at a council meeting earlier this month because he plans to move out of the state.

The city council will select candidates for interviews, and after the interview process Karper’s replacement will be voted on at the council’s Oct. 3 meeting.

Whoever is appointed will serve for the remainder of Karper’s term, which ends in 2023. The city initially set a deadline for letters of interest to be submitted by the end of the day on Sept. 14, although some applicants were accepted for inclusion after the deadline. The city has 30 days from the time of the vacancy to find a successor. Karper read his letter of resignation at the council’s Sept. 6 meeting.

Applicants include Alice Biel, Clay Lundgren, Kelly Hamilton, Kathryn Price, James Osborne, Mark Johnson, Todd Schleusner and Heather Peacock.

Karper had served on the council for 23 years, although they were not all served consecutively. He was first elected to the council in 1994.