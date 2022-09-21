Flathead Man Charged in Fatal Stabbing in Columbia Falls

A 23-year-old Flathead County man was arrested today on homicide charges after he was accused of fatally stabbing his sister’s boyfriend in Columbia Falls on Sept. 20.

Zain Alexander Ray Glass was booked in the Flathead County Detention Center on Sept. 21 on a $500,000 bond. He was charged in Flathead County District Court with one felony count of deliberate homicide.

According to an affidavit filed by Flathead County Deputy Attorney Alison Howard, Glass’ sister reported the stabbing and told authorities that she and her boyfriend had a verbal argument in her bedroom and when he exited the room, Glass was standing in the hallway and stabbed him.

Glass’ sister then locked him out of the house and called law enforcement and a Columbia Falls Police Department officer arrived to find Glass standing in the yard with a knife in his hand. After he was ordered to drop the knife, he was handcuffed. He later told detectives during an interview that the stabbing “was an accident,” records state.

Authorities found the victim with a knife wound to his abdomen, records state. He was transported to Logan Health, where he was pronounced dead.

Glass faces a maximum sentence of 100 years in the Montana State Prison.