Spice Spice Baby

12:01 a.m. A 7-year-old child grabbed the phone while her parents were sleeping and accidentally called 911.

1:02 a.m. A vehicle was parked in a handicapped spot without the proper permit.

8:08 a.m. Some kids staying in a hotel kept calling 911 from their room.

11:47 a.m. A scammer passing himself off as a U.S. Marshall convinced a victim to send them $3,500 in gift cards to fix her Amazon account hack.

12:42 p.m. A skateboarder fell onto a truck and dented the tailgate.

1:39 p.m. Someone called dispatch to rang about Gov. Greg Gianforte.

3:06 p.m. A woman in Bigfork was concerned someone was breaking into her apartment, using her shower, and stealing spices.

7:29 p.m. A bunch of teenagers kept flipping off a woman who was just trying to use the bank.

8:54 p.m. A man was walking around the park with a large pole.

9:50 p.m. Someone turned over a Lilo and Stitch bag to law enforcement that they believed contained drugs.