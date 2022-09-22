fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, August 25, 2022

Spice Spice Baby

12:01 a.m. A 7-year-old child grabbed the phone while her parents were sleeping and accidentally called 911.  

1:02 a.m. A vehicle was parked in a handicapped spot without the proper permit. 

8:08 a.m. Some kids staying in a hotel kept calling 911 from their room. 

11:47 a.m. A scammer passing himself off as a U.S. Marshall convinced a victim to send them $3,500 in gift cards to fix her Amazon account hack. 

12:42 p.m. A skateboarder fell onto a truck and dented the tailgate. 

1:39 p.m. Someone called dispatch to rang about Gov. Greg Gianforte.

3:06 p.m. A woman in Bigfork was concerned someone was breaking into her apartment, using her shower, and stealing spices. 

7:29 p.m. A bunch of teenagers kept flipping off a woman who was just trying to use the bank. 

8:54 p.m. A man was walking around the park with a large pole. 

9:50 p.m. Someone turned over a Lilo and Stitch bag to law enforcement that they believed contained drugs. 

10:41 p.m. The man who was hanging around a golf course suspiciously late in the evening was just a golf pro setting up for the next day. 

