Waterman a Proven Public Servant 

Kyle Waterman is a proven Kalispell public servant. His City Council, City-County Health Board and County Transportation Committee record shows that he goes the extra mile finding solutions. Living in SD 4, he knows the people, their concerns, and issues. Candidate Kyle believes Montana has had secure elections; however, legal voters deserve equal access to participate in elections. Kyle values the First Amendment so the rights of students will be honored with accurate historical curriculum.

In the Senate, Kyle’s ability to engage in open consensus building will provide Kalispell’s young families, the elderly, and small businesses a voice in Helena. Kyle will safeguard women’s Montana constitutional right to privacy, reproductive health care and will promote affordable health care for Montana families.

Kyle’s opponent is Whitefish resident John Fuller, member of “True Conservative Freedom Fighters.” Their information, records, faith, and anti-government language include strong support for the Second Amendment rights and memberships in the NRA. Sadly, they surround themselves in gun culture rights promoting radical laws to carry firearms in public, putting our law enforcement in serious dangerous situations while protecting public safety. This group also advocate changes in the voting rights laws, suppressing segments of the voting public. Changes to our judiciary system are on their list, trying to put religion in our public schools. This branch of our government must preserve our rights.

These systematic changes to our constitution, in the name of freedom and liberty lead to destruction of our individual rights guaranteed to all Montanans. It is disturbing, to know candidate John Fuller promotes radical “liberty talk” and advocates censorship in our public libraries and school curriculum.

Vote for Kyle Waterman, SD 4, the people’s candidate with uppermost American integrity who will protect our rights.

JoLynn Yenne

Kalispell