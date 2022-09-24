fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, August 26, 2022

Yard Sale Thief

By

12:52 a.m. A man who stole two cases of beer from a store made it two blocks before he lost his sandals and ditched the beer. 

8:38 a.m. A semi-trailer full of turkeys was vandalized. 

9:10 a.m. Dispatch was unable to help someone who claimed to be a victim of crimes against humanity but refused to divulge more information. 

10:24 a.m. A hotel guest who accidentally left his man purse and 9mm pistol asked if they could be shipped back to him. 

6:58 p.m. A man who appeared to be mad at the world kept yelling at passing cars. 

7:09 p.m. A man drove up to a yard sale and stole a TV and a printer.  

