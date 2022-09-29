Arraignment Hearing Vacated for Flathead Man Accused in Fatal Stabbing

The arraignment hearing for Zain Alexander Ray Glass, the 23-year-old Flathead County man accused of fatally stabbing his sister’s boyfriend in Columbia Falls last week, has been vacated to allow the defendant to obtain a fitness evaluation before entering a plea.

Glass’ attorney, Dianne Rice, filed the unopposed motion to continue the hearing, which was initially scheduled for Sept. 29 before Judge Robert B. Allison, to determine if her client was “fit to proceed before entering a plea in this case.”

Zain Alexander Ray Glass was booked in the Flathead County Detention Center on Sept. 21 on a $500,000 bond. He was charged in Flathead County District Court with one felony count of deliberate homicide.

According to an affidavit filed by Flathead County Deputy Attorney Alison Howard, Glass’ sister reported the stabbing, which took place on Sept. 20, and told authorities that she and her boyfriend, Lukas Davis, had a verbal argument in her bedroom and when he exited the room, Glass was standing in the hallway and stabbed him.

Glass’ sister then locked him out of the house and called law enforcement and a Columbia Falls Police Department officer arrived to find Glass standing in the yard with a knife in his hand. After he was ordered to drop the knife, he was handcuffed. He later told detectives during an interview that the stabbing “was an accident,” records state.

Authorities found Davis with a knife wound to his abdomen, records state. He was transported to Logan Health, where he was pronounced dead.

Glass is scheduled to appear before Judge Roberts on Nov. 3 for a status hearing. He faces a maximum sentence of 100 years in the Montana State Prison.