Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Take it Up With the Bishop

By

1:06 a.m. A store clerk thought it was suspicious when a man tried to pay for a donut with his girlfriend’s debit card. He returned to pay for his treat in cash. 

3:46 a.m. Someone called the police, yelled “don’t shoot me,” and hung up the phone. 

8:34 a.m. Someone reported that a school bus blew through a stop sign and the driver’s face looked “like no one was home.”

8:44 a.m. A woman threw a water bottle at a passing police car.  

11:13 a.m. Someone drove up to a pedestrian and asked if they wanted to buy some gold. 

1:59 p.m. A wannabe chef burnt their food so badly smoke was billowing out of the house.

2:57 p.m. A man called 911 to rant about his mother being a Mormon. 

3:36 p.m. A woman in Bigfork was concerned about the bat that was hanging outside her building. 

4:02 p.m. A man who was admitted to the hospital for a few days left his dog in the cab of his truck. 

5:15 p.m. A vicious pack of dogs was patrolling Coram. 

5:18 p.m. Some people were standing on a corner with signs advertising rocket launchers and RPGs for sale. Law enforcement checked out the scene but found no missiles readily visible. 

6:15 p.m. A man asked officers to arrest his neighbor, who kept walking by and cooing. 

6:25 p.m. Some youths were scaling buildings.  

7:50 p.m. Two youths were doing burnouts in their truck. 

