Vote Getts for House District 3 

On, or prior to Nov. 8, residents of Montana House District 3 have the opportunity to choose which candidate will represent them for the next two years. Believing that responsible voters should research such candidates prior to casting their ballot; mine revealed that the incumbent representative’s record is sadly wanting. He introduced resolution HB 11 that sought for the designation of Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization, which failed to pass. What in the heck that has to do with the residents of HD 3 is a mystery. Question: If someone is against Antifa, which is short for Antifascist, doesn’t it then appear that they must be pro-fascist and in favor of the likes of, say, Mussolini, Francisco Franco or Adolf Hitler? Said incumbent jointly introduced HB 124, which sought to allow citizens to shoot injured game animals within city limits, which also failed. He co-authored failed HB 314, which also has nothing to do with HD 3. He did, however, have a 92% vote record with the majority GOP caucus, which suspiciously sound like being a rubber stamp.

As for benefiting the residents of HD 3, it appears that in two years of accepting income to represent them in the Legislature, he has accomplished nothing, nada, zilch, zero. This begs the question: Why would any employer rehire someone who has done nothing but accept a paycheck for two years?

My research and personal meetings with the challenger, Ms. Andrea Getts, gave me the welcome impression of a well-educated, informed and concerned young person, cognizant that an elected official must strive to represent all residents of the district to the best of their ability, not just party affiliates. I believe that is exactly what she would do if elected. Even should she achieve just one accomplishment benefiting her constituents, that would be a 100% increase in representation.

No one should just believe my assessment but check for them shelf into each candidate. Visit votegetts.com and search HD 3 representative voting records and become informed. Andrea Getts my vote.

John Faust

Essex