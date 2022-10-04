fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Saturday, September 3, 2022

Don’t Disembark Early

10:14 a.m. A parent dropped off their 9-year-old for a martial arts class without realizing the studio was closed for the day. 

1:02 a.m. A woman who had been drinking a little too much was out on the town in her pajamas. 

1:48 p.m. After sending nudes to a person he met online, a man became suspicious when the alleged woman started asking him for digital gift cards. 

2:24 p.m. An elderly dog was at the playground alone.   

1:39 p.m. A man threw a rock at an ambulance. 

4:11 p.m. Ten cows were in a yard they weren’t supposed to be in. 

4:40 p.m. There was a group of preteens causing a ruckus on their skateboards. 

6:20 p.m. After realizing the $20 bill he was paying with was fake, a man asked the cashier to check the rest of his money.  

7:06 p.m. A person was riding a mini bike while wearing a Halloween mask. 

7:06 p.m. A man said that his wife had reported him missing after he got off the train early, in Essex, and then fell off a mountain, but he wasn’t actually missing.

7:09 p.m. The driver of a truck was spinning brodies in a construction zone. 

7:15 p.m. A man’s wife locked him out of the house and when asked why, he replied “because she’s being a complete loser.”

11:29 p.m. After a dog nipped at his wife, a man got in a mild fight with it.

