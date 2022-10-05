Eggcellent Aim

7:47 a.m. A horse was eating grass on the side of the highway.
7:54 a.m. A dog had not stopped barking for five days.
8:31 a.m. The fire department was requested to come sweep up a substantial amount of broken glass in an intersection.
9:13 a.m. A black cat escaped its home.
9:49 a.m. Three horses were running on the Rails to Trails path.
11:01 a.m. A dog left in a car with the sunroof open and a bowl of water was doing just fine.
11:43 a.m. Three dogs were doing laps around the neighborhood.
11:47 a.m. A man standing on a cliff was drinking a six pack.
1:38 p.m. Someone thought it was suspicious that workers were hanging drywall on a Sunday.
8:40 p.m. A man stopped his Prius and banged on another car’s door asking if the driver was single.
10:00 p.m. Someone was throwing eggs at passing cars.
10:59 p.m. Some people were throwing large rocks off an overpass and broke a car’s windshield.