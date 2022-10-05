Eggcellent Aim

7:47 a.m. A horse was eating grass on the side of the highway.

7:54 a.m. A dog had not stopped barking for five days.

8:31 a.m. The fire department was requested to come sweep up a substantial amount of broken glass in an intersection.

9:13 a.m. A black cat escaped its home.

9:49 a.m. Three horses were running on the Rails to Trails path.

11:01 a.m. A dog left in a car with the sunroof open and a bowl of water was doing just fine.

11:43 a.m. Three dogs were doing laps around the neighborhood.

11:47 a.m. A man standing on a cliff was drinking a six pack.

1:38 p.m. Someone thought it was suspicious that workers were hanging drywall on a Sunday.

8:40 p.m. A man stopped his Prius and banged on another car’s door asking if the driver was single.

10:00 p.m. Someone was throwing eggs at passing cars.