Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Sunday, September 4, 2022

Eggcellent Aim

By

7:47 a.m. A horse was eating grass on the side of the highway. 

7:54 a.m. A dog had not stopped barking for five days. 

8:31 a.m. The fire department was requested to come sweep up a substantial amount of broken glass in an intersection. 

9:13 a.m. A black cat escaped its home. 

9:49 a.m. Three horses were running on the Rails to Trails path. 

11:01 a.m. A dog left in a car with the sunroof open and a bowl of water was doing just fine.   

11:43 a.m. Three dogs were doing laps around the neighborhood. 

11:47 a.m. A man standing on a cliff was drinking a six pack. 

1:38 p.m. Someone thought it was suspicious that workers were hanging drywall on a Sunday.

8:40 p.m. A man stopped his Prius and banged on another car’s door asking if the driver was single. 

10:00 p.m. Someone was throwing eggs at passing cars. 

10:59 p.m. Some people were throwing large rocks off an overpass and broke a car’s windshield.    

