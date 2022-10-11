Preparing for Thanksgiving

7:39 a.m. School officials informed Bigfork-area parents that a bear had been spotted nearby.

8:39 a.m. Two dogs tore up a swimming pool.

10:14 a.m. A man was not doing anything specific, just kicking some rocks and staring into the woods.

10:55 a.m. Someone left her aggressive dog and guinea pig behind.

11:00 a.m. A man walked out of a healthcare facility with EKG pads still attached to him.

12:25 p.m. Someone called dispatch asking to speak to the President.

2:20 p.m. A woman called 911 for the eighth time today to swear at dispatch.

2:25 p.m. A would-be thief tried to steal $26 worth of flowers from a supermarket.

3:01 p.m. A caller wanted access to the Supreme Court, then said “I don’t like you,” when dispatch was unable to help.

3:11 p.m. A big brown dog kept chasing turkeys.

3:57 p.m. The victim of a camping-gear theft was fairly certain it was part of a larger conspiracy involving the FBI.

7:40 p.m. A man holding a bat kept yelling “What what,” at passersby.