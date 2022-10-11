Preparing for Thanksgiving

7:39 a.m. School officials informed Bigfork-area parents that a bear had been spotted nearby.
8:39 a.m. Two dogs tore up a swimming pool.
10:14 a.m. A man was not doing anything specific, just kicking some rocks and staring into the woods.
10:55 a.m. Someone left her aggressive dog and guinea pig behind.
11:00 a.m. A man walked out of a healthcare facility with EKG pads still attached to him.
12:25 p.m. Someone called dispatch asking to speak to the President.
2:20 p.m. A woman called 911 for the eighth time today to swear at dispatch.
2:25 p.m. A would-be thief tried to steal $26 worth of flowers from a supermarket.
3:01 p.m. A caller wanted access to the Supreme Court, then said “I don’t like you,” when dispatch was unable to help.
3:11 p.m. A big brown dog kept chasing turkeys.
3:57 p.m. The victim of a camping-gear theft was fairly certain it was part of a larger conspiracy involving the FBI.
7:40 p.m. A man holding a bat kept yelling “What what,” at passersby.
9:59 p.m. A man and his cats were stuck behind a locked door.