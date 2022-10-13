Late Voter Registration Open at New Election Office Location

Following June’s primary election, the Flathead County Elections Department relocated to the county’s North Complex at 290 N. Main St. in Kalispell. The department was one of several to relocate to the new property including offices of the Superintendent of Schools, Family Court Services and the Flathead County Treasurer, following the acquisition and remodel of the old CenturyLink Building.

This November marks the first election with officials working out of the new space, and voters looking for election-related services will be directed to the north end of town.

Currently, late voter registration for the Nov. 8 election is underway and must be done in person. Voter registration is available at the elections office until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

For more information visit the county’s election department website here.