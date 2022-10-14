Why I Support Holmquist for County Commissioner

Pam Holmquist gets things done. She embodies the spirit of that Nike commercial, “Just do it.”

For 12 years she has fought to protect our way of life. From Evergreen sidewalks to the Kalispell bypass to the new septic tank treatment facility to valley farmers reclaiming flood land.

I’m a businessman, husband, father, and grandfather. Members of my family have lived in the valley for 40 years. I want the valley to retain its character, its beauty, its sense of pride. Pam does too!

Pam is pro law enforcement. She wants you to be safe when you drive to work, run errands, pick your kids up at school. She voted yes to increase the Sheriff’s budget by 15 percent. She supports building a new jail. A friend in law enforcement says it’s desperately needed.

Pam was born and raised in Evergreen. She owned a local business. She knows the problem we face because she faces them too. She can make hard decisions. She voted no on several county building projects, not because she wanted to, but because there were more pressing needs.

Pam fills shoes none of us want to wear. She gets yelled at, sworn at, blamed for the dog that barks all night. Yet she gets up every morning and goes to work with a smile on her face, a bounce in her step.

While we are getting ready for bed, Pam is (probably) in a meeting. She sits on so many committees she needs to wear compression socks. Aging, Fair, Health, River, and Economic Development are only a few. Remember this, she’s not there representing herself, she’s there representing us. These are only a few of the reasons why I support her run for County Commissioner.

James E. Trevino

Kalispell