Columbia Falls Exploring Options to Curb Vandalism at City Parks

Columbia Falls city staff are considering adding cameras and motion-sensor lights to local parks after a recent spate of vandalism cost the city thousands of dollars to repair.

City Manager Susan Nicosia estimates the city has spent over $1,000 alone on replacing damaged and broken signage. The recent rash of incidents was discussed at an Oct. 3 city council meeting after a slide at Marantette Park was found broken, and Nicosia said it appeared the damage had been done by someone wearing boots. That section of the slide will need to be replaced, she said, adding to the cost.

Some members of the council, including Jenny Lovering, expressed their dismay at the destruction. At the council meeting, Lovering also suggested that cameras or lighting could be used to help deter the problem.

Mayor Don Barnhart advocated an aggressive effort to curtail vandalism, and also suggested cameras or additional lighting. He said the damage was costing the city thousands of dollars when it came to replacing playground equipment, signs and other park amenities. Barnhart also said that if whoever is behind the vandalism is caught, the city needs to be tough on them so they won’t want to do it again.

Speaking on Oct. 17, Nicosia said that last week the seat of a swing at Pinewood Park was found in pieces, and that it appears the vandal had cut it in half.

There have also been instances of graffiti in city parks, some of it on signs, and some signs have had their protective covering damaged.

“It’s expensive to replace those things,” Nicosia said.

The city’s recreation department oversees an array of designated recreation facilities and parks, which can be used by the public or reserved for events. The city’s three designated parks include Marantette, Pinewood and River’s Edge.

Marantette, located at 233 13th St. E., and the location of the damaged slide, has a picnic pavilion with built-in barbecues, a Veterans Wall and a large playground area. Pinewood, where the swing was found damaged, is located at 925 Fourth Ave. W., and includes picnic tables, a play area for children and the city’s public pool.