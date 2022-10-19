8:01 a.m. A caller wanted to report an old dilapidated camper that was a traffic hazard and looked like a meth lab.

8:07 a.m. A woman called law enforcement to rant about how they took her as a joke because she called in so many times.

9:52 a.m. A dog wandered into a house and urinated in it.

9:52 a.m. An aggressive golden retriever could not be found by law enforcement.

10:03 a.m. Four leashless dogs ran up a hill.

10:12 a.m. Someone wanted to know about the legality of dumpster diving.

10:29 a.m. A woman who owed someone $150, wrote a check to them for $500 and was upset that the excess was not returned to her.

11:34 a.m. A jeep hopped the curb and mowed down several signs.

1:17 p.m. A “dirty” car was speeding through the neighborhood, and the “slippery snake” got away before someone could write down the license plate number.

1:57 p.m. Some teens fishing were accused of starting a homeless camp.

4:14 p.m. Someone wanted to share photos with law enforcement they took of someone escaping from their ankle monitor.

2:23 p.m. Someone thought the radio announcer said they wanted to shoot her dog.

6 p.m. Two horses were galloping along in the ditch next to the highway.

6:54 p.m. A dozen kids were throwing rocks at parked cars.