fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Monday, September 12, 2022

Run Away

By

8:01 a.m. A caller wanted to report an old dilapidated camper that was a traffic hazard and looked like a meth lab.

8:07 a.m. A woman called law enforcement to rant about how they took her as a joke because she called in so many times. 

9:52 a.m. A dog wandered into a house and urinated in it. 

9:52 a.m. An aggressive golden retriever could not be found by law enforcement. 

10:03 a.m. Four leashless dogs ran up a hill. 

10:12 a.m. Someone wanted to know about the legality of dumpster diving. 

10:29 a.m. A woman who owed someone $150, wrote a check to them for $500 and was upset that the excess was not returned to her. 

11:34 a.m. A jeep hopped the curb and mowed down several signs. 

1:17 p.m. A “dirty” car was speeding through the neighborhood, and the “slippery snake” got away before someone could write down the license plate number.

1:57 p.m. Some teens fishing were accused of starting a homeless camp. 

4:14 p.m. Someone wanted to share photos with law enforcement they took of someone escaping from their ankle monitor. 

2:23 p.m. Someone thought the radio announcer said they wanted to shoot her dog. 

6 p.m. Two horses were galloping along in the ditch next to the highway. 

6:54 p.m. A dozen kids were throwing rocks at parked cars. 

9:52 p.m. Someone was not sure how a bat had come to be hanging in his bedroom. 

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.