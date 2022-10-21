Too Big for the Drive Thru

7:20 a.m. A mama bear brought her three cubs to raid the chicken coop, but then got stuck inside.

9:29 a.m. Someone claimed their neighbor tried to run them over while mowing the law.

11:59 a.m. A lawn mower was stolen.

1:43 p.m. A dachshund successfully chased away a black bear.

6:35 p.m. A sports car kept cutting off slower drivers.

7:10 p.m. Someone suspected the $20 bill they had that was covered in Chinese writing might be a counterfeit.