Too Big for the Drive Thru

7:20 a.m. A mama bear brought her three cubs to raid the chicken coop, but then got stuck inside.
9:29 a.m. Someone claimed their neighbor tried to run them over while mowing the law.
11:59 a.m. A lawn mower was stolen.
1:43 p.m. A dachshund successfully chased away a black bear.
6:35 p.m. A sports car kept cutting off slower drivers.
7:10 p.m. Someone suspected the $20 bill they had that was covered in Chinese writing might be a counterfeit.
8:11 p.m. A rogue bull did not want to get out of the road.