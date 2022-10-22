Oxymoronic Dog

7:41 a.m. A man was concerned that his friend was trying to cut her hair off to get a bug out of it.

8:53 a.m. Two people in a parking lot were not setting up camp, but trying to jumpstart their car.

10:09 a.m. After a man let a woman in a mini skirt get into his car at a stop sign, she stole his phone and ran away.

5:27 p.m. Some people used a porta potty they hadn’t paid to rent.

6:03 p.m. A “tall corgi” was found.

6:25 p.m. Someone asked for “the parking guy” to come down with a measuring tape to prove a nearby car was illegally parked.

8 p.m. A man unsuccessfully tried to steal two packs of beer.