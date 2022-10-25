Stay on the Trail

fbpx
Flathead County Sheriff's and Kalispell Police Reports

Sunday, September 18, 2022

1:36 p.m. A caller reported a 1,000-foot-long blood trail starting at a fishing access site that included bear prints. 

2:12 p.m. While cleaning his firearm, a man accidentally discharged it into the floor of his home. 

2:47 p.m. A man admitted to driving 10 miles over the speed limit but didn’t think that was fast enough for someone to threaten to shoot him for speeding. 

7:22 p.m. After breaking up, a now-ex-boyfriend was caught pulling the wires out of the electrical box at his former partner’s house.  

