Market Trends: 2022 Median Square Footage

Back in January and April, we looked at the median amount of square footage for single-family residences sold during the prior 12 months — by city and sold price range. Let’s refresh the data, moving the window forward to cover January through September 2022 (see chart).

Polson usually offers the largest, Whitefish usually the smallest – but look how close the cities were within the $300-400k range.



© Copyright 2022 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.