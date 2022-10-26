Market Trends: 2022 Median Square Footage

Back in January and April, we looked at the median amount of square footage for single-family residences sold during the prior 12 months — by city and sold price range. Let’s refresh the data, moving the window forward to cover January through September 2022 (see chart).
Polson usually offers the largest, Whitefish usually the smallest – but look how close the cities were within the $300-400k range.
Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.
Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.
Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.