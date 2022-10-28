Whitefish Man Accused of Attacking, Restraining Ex-Girlfriend Arrested After Violating Release Conditions

A Whitefish man accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend, restraining her with duct tape in a basement and threatening to kill her last December was arrested again Friday for violating his conditions of release after he posted a $100,000 bond last year.

Dylan Thomas Baker, 48, was booked Oct. 28 in the Flathead County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond following the violation. He is scheduled to appear in Flathead County District Court before Judge Amy Eddy Friday afternoon.

In December, Baker pleaded not guilty to a felony count of kidnapping, another for strangulation of a partner or family member and a third of assault with a weapon.

According to the petition to revoke bond filed by Deputy Flathead County Attorney Andrew Clegg on Oct. 24, the state was notified on Oct. 21 that Baker failed to charge his GPS monitoring device and he recently told officials at a local bail, bond and monitoring service that he “lost” it while riding his motorcycle.

Baker “did not show up” for his appointment to replace the device and, as of Oct. 24, he did not have the monitor, according to the petition.

Last year, the Whitefish Police Department received a report on Dec. 13 after 10 p.m. of a female who appeared at a residence on Monegan Road in Whitefish who was “screaming and afraid someone was looking for her,” according to court documents.

Officers arrived to find a “highly distraught” woman with bruises on her face, duct tape sticking to her hair and wrists, missing her pants and shoes, and bleeding from her knees and feet. The victim told officers she’d been assaulted and restrained by Baker who was likely chasing her with a Polaris side-by-side.

Court records state the woman told officers she’d recently broken off a relationship with Baker and was moving out of his house when Baker “went nuts.” He began striking her and strangling her until she lost consciousness before taking her to the basement and binding her face, head, hands, feet and legs together with duct tape. Baker allegedly said “she was going to die.” When he left the room – likely to get more supplies – she wriggled out of her boots and pants, escaped the basement and ran to the nearest neighbor’s house, according to court records.

While at the scene, an officer observed a side-by-side driving on Monegan Road and sheriff’s deputies later traced a side-by-side behind a business with fresh footprints leading to Baker’s residence.

Officers located Baker, who told them he had been home all night and had no knowledge of the report. After searching the residence, records state law enforcement found duct tape matching the tape found on the woman as well as what appeared to be her pants, boots and belt in the basement and wet boots with tread matching the footprints in the snow.

According to court documents, Baker has a previous charge of aggravated assault filed in 1999 in Flathead County District Court.

Baker is scheduled to go to trial on Nov. 14.

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic violence, the Abbie Shelter operates a 24-hour crisis helpline at (406) 752-7273. Additional information can be found at www.abbieshelter.org.