How Many Stamps Does That Need?

2:39 a.m . Several gunshots woke a Whitefish resident.

8:13 a.m. A truck got stuck in the sandbar along the river.

10:50 a.m. An elderly man was sitting on a bench in front of a store.

11:24 a.m. A mini horse was loose on a trail.

12:30 p.m. A soccer parent accidentally dialed 911 while cheering on their kid’s game.

1:04 p.m. Some kids appeared to be hitting golf balls towards a school.

3:33 p.m. A holstered gun was left in the middle of a parking lot.

4:41 p.m. A wedding attendee accidentally dialed 911.

6:36 p.m. Some individuals on dirt bikes were “burning rubber” in the parking lot.

7:48 p.m. Some kids were “raising Hell” by the post office.