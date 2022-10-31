fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Saturday, September 24, 2022

How Many Stamps Does That Need?

By

2:39 a.m. Several gunshots woke a Whitefish resident. 

8:13 a.m. A truck got stuck in the sandbar along the river. 

10:50 a.m. An elderly man was sitting on a bench in front of a store. 

11:24 a.m. A mini horse was loose on a trail. 

12:30 p.m. A soccer parent accidentally dialed 911 while cheering on their kid’s game. 

1:04 p.m. Some kids appeared to be hitting golf balls towards a school. 

3:33 p.m. A holstered gun was left in the middle of a parking lot. 

4:41 p.m. A wedding attendee accidentally dialed 911. 

6:36 p.m. Some individuals on dirt bikes were “burning rubber” in the parking lot. 

7:48 p.m. Some kids were “raising Hell” by the post office. 

8:18 p.m. A child’s bike with training wheels was abandoned on a front lawn. 

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.