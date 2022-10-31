How Many Stamps Does That Need?

2:39 a.m. Several gunshots woke a Whitefish resident.
8:13 a.m. A truck got stuck in the sandbar along the river.
10:50 a.m. An elderly man was sitting on a bench in front of a store.
11:24 a.m. A mini horse was loose on a trail.
12:30 p.m. A soccer parent accidentally dialed 911 while cheering on their kid’s game.
1:04 p.m. Some kids appeared to be hitting golf balls towards a school.
3:33 p.m. A holstered gun was left in the middle of a parking lot.
4:41 p.m. A wedding attendee accidentally dialed 911.
6:36 p.m. Some individuals on dirt bikes were “burning rubber” in the parking lot.
7:48 p.m. Some kids were “raising Hell” by the post office.
8:18 p.m. A child’s bike with training wheels was abandoned on a front lawn.