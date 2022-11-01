An Apple a Day

6:11 a.m. A man thought it was unusual that someone was visiting his neighbor at this time on a Sunday morning.

10:40 a.m. Someone was shooting fireworks over his neighbor’s house.

10:46 a.m. Someone smashed the blinker light of a car while the owner was at a birthday party.

11:13 a.m. Following a report of people sleeping in a car in a store parking lot, officers found no people sleeping in the car.

11:53 a.m. Someone stole a border collie from the cab of a truck.

1:51 p.m. Four kids were throwing apples at people’s cars.

6:14 p.m. A woman needed to speak to an officer about a poisoning that has been going on for three years. She left before an officer was available.

8:38 p.m. A man asked the dump if he could claim a motor home that had been dropped off.