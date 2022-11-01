fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Sunday, September 25, 2022

An Apple a Day

By

6:11 a.m. A man thought it was unusual that someone was visiting his neighbor at this time on a Sunday morning. 

10:40 a.m. Someone was shooting fireworks over his neighbor’s house. 

10:46 a.m. Someone smashed the blinker light of a car while the owner was at a birthday party.   

11:13 a.m. Following a report of people sleeping in a car in a store parking lot, officers found no people sleeping in the car. 

11:53 a.m. Someone stole a border collie from the cab of a truck. 

1:51 p.m. Four kids were throwing apples at people’s cars.   

6:14 p.m. A woman needed to speak to an officer about a poisoning that has been going on for three years. She left before an officer was available. 

8:38 p.m. A man asked the dump if he could claim a motor home that had been dropped off. 

11:21 p.m. Someone thought it was suspicious when a delivery person knocked on their door and then drove away. 

