Kila Man Charged in Martin City Murder Released from Jail

A Kila man accused of shooting two Hungry Horse residents outside of a Martin City Bar, killing a woman and seriously injuring her husband in August, was released from the Flathead County Detention Center yesterday after posting a substantial bond.

Del Orrin Crawford, 40, posted the $750,000 bond on Oct. 28 and was released on Halloween, 11 days after Flathead County District Court Judge Dan Wilson denied a bond reduction motion for the defendant. He was booked in jail on Aug. 27.

According to the conditions of release, Crawford must wear a GPS monitoring device, he is prohibited from consuming alcohol or entering drinking establishments, he cannot possess firearms, ammunition or weapons, and he must remain in Flathead, Lake and Lincoln counties.

In October, Crawford’s defense attorney, Daniel Wood, requested the bond be reduced to around $100,000 at a bond reduction hearing, arguing the defendant was not a flight risk. The attorney also said Crawford was needed at home to take care of his son and did not have any relation to the victims.

Family members of the victims who testified at the hearing opposed the bail reduction and said they would not feel safe if he was released.

At a Sept. 6 arraignment hearing, Crawford pleaded not guilty to felony charges of deliberate homicide, attempted deliberate homicide and evidence tampering after prosecutors alleged he shot Hungry Horse residents Whisper Dawn Mari Sellars, 28, who died at the scene, and Doug Crosswhite, 33, outside the Southfork Saloon on Aug. 27 during an altercation about a golf cart.

According to charging documents, Crawford confronted a group of people who were attempting to start a golf cart outside the bar, which escalated into an argument that included “pushing and shoving.”

At that point, Crawford “fell backwards, got up, pulled a handgun from his waistline, and began shooting,” according to documents.

Crawford is scheduled to go to trial on Feb. 13, 2023.