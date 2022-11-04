Needs Some Squatch

8:15 a.m. While driving down the road, a woman reported her passenger window randomly shattered.

8:31 a.m. A dog kept digging under its fence and attacking everything that walked by.

9:02 a.m. An RV ran out of gas in the middle of the road.

9:18 a.m. Someone reported their vehicle was broken into and it “smells like a man.”

4:30 p.m. A woman asked dispatch to stop playing games with her.

6:13 p.m. A caller was concerned that two kids riding dirt bikes without headlights might hit a deer.