Game-ending FG Lifts Montana St. Over N. Arizona 41-38

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Blake Glessner kicked a 24-yard yard field goal as time ran out to give Montana State a 41-38 win over Northern Arizona on Saturday.
The Bobcats (8-1, 6-0 Big Sky Conference), ranked third in the FCS coaches poll, went 75 yards in seven plays to pull out the win after the Lumberjacks (3-6, 2-4) tied the game on a 46-yard Collin Robbins field goal with 1:05 to go.
After two incompletions from the 18, a scrambling Tommy Mellott found Taco Dowler behind the defense for a 64-yard gain. Then Elijah Elliott ran to the 1. A penalty forced the Bobcats to go for the field goal.
Mellott had 119 yards and three touchdowns on the ground and was 13-for-19 passing for 179 yards and a TD. Elliott ran for 92 yards.
RJ Martinez was 34-of-46 passing for 452 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a score for the Lumberjacks. Coleman Owen caught 10 passes for 196 yards, both career highs, and two scores, Hendrix Johnson had seven for 108 at a TD.
Montana State led 17-0 in the first quarter but NAU led 21-17 at the half. The teams alternated five touchdowns before swapping field goals in the final 65 seconds.
