Man Arrested in Kalispell Following Police Standoff

A 45-year-old Kalispell man was arrested at 9 a.m. Monday following a three-hour standoff with law enforcement from multiple agencies and SWAT teams, according to a Kalispell Police Department (KPD) press release.

Jason Junkin has been charged with a felony count of assault with a weapon and was booked in Flathead County Detention Center on Monday morning.

KPD officers responded to the 400 block of First Avenue West early this morning for an assault with a weapon complaint. During the investigation, police contacted Junkin, who barricaded himself in his residence.

Authorities said the incident was isolated and there were no threats to nearby schools.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, Whitefish Police Department and Polson Police Department officers assisted in the arrest.