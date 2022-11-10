fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff's and Kalispell Police Reports

Tuesday, October 4, 2022

As One Does…

By

7:36 a.m. A pile of grass continued to smolder for the third day. 

9:51 a.m. A dog killed the neighbor’s chickens. 

1:59 p.m. A woman found her ex-boyfriend in her field. 

