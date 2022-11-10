As One Does…

7:36 a.m. A pile of grass continued to smolder for the third day.
Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports
7:36 a.m. A pile of grass continued to smolder for the third day.
9:51 a.m. A dog killed the neighbor’s chickens.
1:59 p.m. A woman found her ex-boyfriend in her field.
A six-part series on notorious Flathead Valley militia leader David Burgert, who vanished into the wilderness after a shootout with sheriff's deputies in 2011
Flathead Beacon Managing Editor Tristan Scott joins host Micah Drew to break down some of the races on the ballot and offer his insight into this year's midterm elections
NORTHWEST A CNF OVR
Polson 4-0 7-0
Columbia Falls 4-1 6-1
Whitefish 2-1 6-2
Libby 1-3 2-5
Browning 0-3 0-7
Ronan 1-4 1-6
WESTERN AA CNF OVR
Capital 6-0 8-0
Helena 6-0 7-1
Sentinel 4-2 6-2
Glacier 3-3 5-3
Butte 3-3 4-4
Big Sky 1-5 2-6
Hellgate 1-5 2-6
Flathead 0-6 1-7
WESTERN AA CNF OVR
Hellgate 12-0-2 12-1-2
Helena 9-4-1 10-5-1
Sentinel 8-3-3 11-4-3
Big Sky 7-4-3 8-5-3
Capital 7-5-2 7-6-2
Flathead 3-9-1 3-10-1
Glacier 3-11-0 3-11-0
Butte 0-13-0 0-13-0
NORTHWEST A CNF OVR
Whitefish 6-1-1 12-2-1
Bigfork 6-2-0 8-4-1
Columbia Falls 5-3-0 10-5-0
Polson 2-6-0 2-10-0
Libby 0-7-1 1-10-1
WESTERN AA CNF OVR
Hellgate 13-1-0 16-1-0
Capital 10-1-3 10-2-3
Glacier 8-2-4 9-3-4
Sentinel 7-3-4 8-4-4
Butte 4-7-2 4-8-2
Flathead 3-8-2 3-9-2
Big Sky 0-11-2 0-11-2
Helena 0-12-1 0-12-1
NORTHWEST A CNF OVR
Columbia Falls 8-0-0 15-0-0
Whitefish 6-2-0 12-3-0
Polson 3-5-0 3-10-0
Bigfork 2-6-0 4-8-0
Libby 1-7-0 3-9-0
Whitefish 17
Havre 7
St. Ignatius 48
Circle 34
Bigfork 21
Manhattan 16
Columbia Falls 48
Mile City 0
Glacier 31
Billings Senior 0
Bigfork 39
Eureka 0
Whitefish 28
Polson 34
Whitefish 1
Billings Central 2
Whitefish 5
Hamilton 3
Columbia Falls 3
Billings Central 4
Columbia Falls 6
Corvallis 3
Whitefish 3
Laurel 3
Columbia Falls 5
Livingston 2
Whitefish 0
Livingston 1
Columbia Falls 2
Loyola 0
Glacier 2
Billings West 3
Columbia Falls 2
Billings Central 0
Whitefish 2
Hamilton 1
Polls closed on Election Day at 8 p.m. statewide and results will be published as ballots are tallied
Two weeks after ImagineIF Director Ashley Cummins interviewed for a new position in Oregon, Assistant Director Sean Anderson announced he’s resigning at the end of the month
Molly and Steve Box of Worthy Seafoods are returning to their Montana roots – and bringing freshly caught Alaskan halibut with them
Registered voters must drop off absentee ballots in person at the Flathead County Election Department in Kalispell or a designated polling place
Twenty-four hours after the polls closed in Montana, the former Trump Interior Secretary held an edge over Democrat Monica Tranel of more than 9,000 votes; Associated Press calls race for Zinke Thursday morning