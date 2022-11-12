fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, October 7, 2022

A Smoke and some Pineapple

By

9:42 a.m. A fisherman was harassed by a pack of loose dogs.

11:04 a.m. Some goats were roaming around town. 

2:53 p.m. A man suspected his cat had been poisoned for the second time.  

3:06 p.m. A middle school student accidentally dialed 911. 

3:52 p.m. Someone reported two people who appeared to be smoking from a large pipe, but responding officers found they were smoking cigarettes and had a bag of pineapples with them. 

6:42 p.m. Someone complained about the noise from a football game.  

8:01 p.m. A man threatened to shoot a bear that was walking through Columbia Falls. 

8:51 p.m. Four people playing a pickup baseball game lit a smoke bomb afterward. 

