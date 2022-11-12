A Smoke and some Pineapple

9:42 a.m. A fisherman was harassed by a pack of loose dogs.

11:04 a.m. Some goats were roaming around town.

2:53 p.m. A man suspected his cat had been poisoned for the second time.

3:06 p.m. A middle school student accidentally dialed 911.

3:52 p.m. Someone reported two people who appeared to be smoking from a large pipe, but responding officers found they were smoking cigarettes and had a bag of pineapples with them.

6:42 p.m. Someone complained about the noise from a football game.

8:01 p.m. A man threatened to shoot a bear that was walking through Columbia Falls.