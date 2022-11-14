fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Sunday, October 9, 2022

The Great Cow Migration

9:03 a.m. Three cows were crossing a highway near Kalispell.

3:38 p.m. Two cows were migrating from Columbia Falls to Whitefish. 

6:21 p.m. Two cows were continuing their way towards Whitefish. 

