Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Bouncing to Freedom

By

12:26 a.m. A trampoline was in the middle of the road.   

3:53 a.m. A bear was wandering the neighborhood. 

6:27 p.m. A man was yelling at and fighting the air.  

