Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Oblivious Driver

8:43 a.m. A man kept throwing tires over a fence.  

11:02 a.m. A woman reported that her boyfriend was abusing a puppy in front of her son. 

11:06 a.m. After discovering charges on her cable bill associated with an adult channel, a woman demanded the FBI be contacted, because her husband would never subscribe to such a site. 

11:32 a.m. A man kept walking into the bank and helping himself to a bowl of candy.  

11:48 a.m. Someone bought regular gas but was charged for premium. 

12:56 p.m. A small dog was chasing after children. 

1:02 p.m. Someone thought the spray-painted graffiti on some underpass murals was gang-related. 

1:12 p.m. A man was throwing dog poop at some water barrels. 

2:34 p.m. A person in purple pants was trying to break into cars using chopsticks. 

3:25 p.m. The woman heard screaming on the background of a 911 call was “just my daughter, she’s a meth addict.”

3:43 p.m. A shoplifter who made off with a candy bar was trespassed from the store for life. 

5:45 p.m. A truck drove on top of the concrete portion of a light pole and got stuck. 

6:50 p.m. A dog that had been barking constantly was no longer barking. 

8:04 p.m. A washing machine fell off the back of a truck without the driver noticing. 

8:26 p.m. A man was looking for his skateboard and guitar in a restaurant.

9:00 p.m. Some kids were doing donuts in a parking lot. 

10:31 p.m. A man in a ski mask was running around on someone’s roof. 

