fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Works Like Bug Spray

By

3:44 a.m. Officers arrived at a house to check for a reported disturbance and found a woman who was concerned about radiation poisoning. 

7:15 a.m. An explosion in a neighbor’s backyard left some grass burning. 

8:34 a.m. A paranoid couple was ready to defend their home with steak knives and bear spray. 

12:01 p.m. Someone reported the dog across the street barked nonstop until it was exhausted, laid down, and kept barking. 

3:27 p.m.  A shop owner in Bigfork was spraying his garbage cans with bear spray as a deterrent. 

7:28 p.m. A man ran into a store and asked if he could hide in their liquor storage room. 

7:51 p.m. A man was running around downtown shining a flashlight in people’s eyes. 

8:19 p.m. A man and his son were shooting off fireworks in an alleyway. 

9:41 p.m. Somebody knocked over a garbage can. 

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.