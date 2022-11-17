Browning Man Charged in Claw Hammer Assault Pleads Guilty

A 37-year-old Browning man accused of beating a man in the head with a claw hammer pleaded guilty yesterday to a charge of assault resulting in serious bodily injury, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Calvin Lame Bull Juneau, 37, entered the plea in U.S. District Court before Judge Brian M. Morris.

According to court documents, Juneau and co-defendant Dale Ray Racine entered a residence in Browning on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation on Nov. 19, 2021 and assaulted a victim who was sleeping in a bedroom.

The victim awoke and saw Juneau, who had a claw hammer in his hands, and Racine rushing toward him and he received multiple strikes to the head, one to his hand and another to his leg. He was transported by ambulance to the Indian Health Service in Browning and treated for head injuries.

Racine pleaded guilty earlier to assault resulting in serious bodily injury and is pending sentencing.

Juneau’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 6, 2023 and he was detained pending further proceedings. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services.