12:10 a.m. Someone reported a couple was getting frisky in a car parked by the soccer fields.

1:21 a.m. A black bear kept knocking over garbage cans.

7:30 a.m. A man who was napping in his car had left the engine on, concerning passersby.

8:59 a.m. Some dogs kept chasing after deer.

1:51 p.m. A man with a pistol allegedly stole some solar panels off a house.