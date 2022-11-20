fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, October 14, 2022

Ill Chinchilla

8:10 a.m. Someone stole some golf clubs, but left behind a knife, their pry bar and a soda. 

9:48 a.m. Three large dogs were chowing down on some roadkill. 

10:30 a.m. A man walking down the sidewalk kept swearing at the world.   

3:34 p.m. While mowing his lawn, a man suspected his neighbor had shot him with a BB gun.  

4 p.m. Someone called 911 just to rant. 

4:16 p.m. A half-dozen people thought to be fighting in a local park were just having a lively discussion. 

6:09 p.m. Someone was concerned about a local resident’s Facebook postings about her ill chinchilla.  

6:49 p.m. A mom wanted to report the “skittle squad” that consists of kids using chalk to write and draw profanity all over the tennis courts. 

7:06 p.m. About 50 high schoolers jumped over someone’s fence to get into a football game at Legends Stadium without paying. 

