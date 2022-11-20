Let’s Go Big for Music Community

It’s exciting to read about the upcoming campaign for North Valley Music School’s expanded new campus and facility inclusive of 15-plus studios and a recital space. The school is growing as our community grows, to continue bringing joy to our lives through music.

Although I celebrate this news, I fear it may be difficult to recruit the talented musical instructors needed to fill those studios. We should take heed of the current struggles of the hospital and school district to attract and retain new hires due to a lack of affordable housing. I speak from experience as a local business owner who has successfully addressed staffing sustainability issues by creating affordable employee housing.

I am unaware of the school’s plan, but my suggestion would be to retain the 100-year-old home that currently houses the Music School on Spokane Avenue and renovate it into affordable housing for faculty and staff. Preserving a historic home along a primary corridor to create affordable housing to attract the highest talent to a local business is a win all the way around.

Let’s go big for music in our community, but let’s also think smart about how to make it viable. Affordable staff housing in the old Music School will help fill those new studios with glorious music.

Helen Weems

Whitefish