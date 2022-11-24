fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Monday, October 17, 2022

Works on Dogs and Kids

By

5:24 a.m. A car alarm was blaring for half an hour. 

8:16 a.m. Two people walked out of a vet’s office without paying their bill. 

9:06 a.m. A woman was seen pouring water on her 4-year-old child who was throwing a tantrum. When questioned, the woman said she usually used a spray bottle as a tactic to calm him down.  

9:02 a.m. Several teenagers were stacking picnic tables. 

10:02 a.m.  A shopping cart was left in front of a residence. 

10:57 a.m. An ex kept driving slowly by the house. 

1:06 p.m. A woman called to rant about wanting to leave Montana but President Biden “kicked her ass” and owes her money.  

5:09 p.m. Someone was upset over perceived grievances.  

5:26 p.m. A 6-year-old boy was walking his dog, and smacked it when it began to pull him. 

9:02 p.m. Someone reported seeing a fireball in the sky. 

