Works on Dogs and Kids

5:24 a.m. A car alarm was blaring for half an hour.
8:16 a.m. Two people walked out of a vet’s office without paying their bill.
9:06 a.m. A woman was seen pouring water on her 4-year-old child who was throwing a tantrum. When questioned, the woman said she usually used a spray bottle as a tactic to calm him down.
9:02 a.m. Several teenagers were stacking picnic tables.
10:02 a.m. A shopping cart was left in front of a residence.
10:57 a.m. An ex kept driving slowly by the house.
1:06 p.m. A woman called to rant about wanting to leave Montana but President Biden “kicked her ass” and owes her money.
5:09 p.m. Someone was upset over perceived grievances.
5:26 p.m. A 6-year-old boy was walking his dog, and smacked it when it began to pull him.
9:02 p.m. Someone reported seeing a fireball in the sky.