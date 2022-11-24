Works on Dogs and Kids

5:24 a.m. A car alarm was blaring for half an hour.

8:16 a.m. Two people walked out of a vet’s office without paying their bill.

9:06 a.m. A woman was seen pouring water on her 4-year-old child who was throwing a tantrum. When questioned, the woman said she usually used a spray bottle as a tactic to calm him down.

9:02 a.m. Several teenagers were stacking picnic tables.

10:02 a.m. A shopping cart was left in front of a residence.

10:57 a.m. An ex kept driving slowly by the house.

1:06 p.m. A woman called to rant about wanting to leave Montana but President Biden “kicked her ass” and owes her money.

5:09 p.m. Someone was upset over perceived grievances.

5:26 p.m. A 6-year-old boy was walking his dog, and smacked it when it began to pull him.