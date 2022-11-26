fbpx
Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, October 20, 2022

Too Much Turkey

8:44 a.m. A man in a gray hat was walking down the road. 

8:49 a.m. A man wanted a digital speed reader installed in front of his house, as there was a history of cars speeding past and hitting his house. 

9:38 a.m. Someone had a problem with a recurring carwash charge and said he hadn’t read the fine print of the deal because “nobody does.”

10:07 a.m.  A somewhat skittish dog was not responding to regular shoo-ing. 

1:20 p.m. A driver accidentally hit something with their car but didn’t know what. 

4 p.m. A man seen laying on the ground near the bypass was just in a food coma. 

10:43 p.m. Some juveniles were cuddling in the backseat of a car in a parking lot. 

