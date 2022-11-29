Just Add a Horse

12:46 p.m. Someone was prepared to jump the fence into their ex’s yard to get her stuff back if they didn’t let her in willingly.
7:09 p.m. Someone stole a horse saddle and bridles.
Flathead County Sheriff's and Kalispell Police Reports
Polson 4-0 7-0
Columbia Falls 4-1 6-1
Whitefish 2-1 6-2
Libby 1-3 2-5
Browning 0-3 0-7
Ronan 1-4 1-6
Capital 6-0 8-0
Helena 6-0 7-1
Sentinel 4-2 6-2
Glacier 3-3 5-3
Butte 3-3 4-4
Big Sky 1-5 2-6
Hellgate 1-5 2-6
Flathead 0-6 1-7
Hellgate 12-0-2 12-1-2
Helena 9-4-1 10-5-1
Sentinel 8-3-3 11-4-3
Big Sky 7-4-3 8-5-3
Capital 7-5-2 7-6-2
Flathead 3-9-1 3-10-1
Glacier 3-11-0 3-11-0
Butte 0-13-0 0-13-0
Whitefish 6-1-1 12-2-1
Bigfork 6-2-0 8-4-1
Columbia Falls 5-3-0 10-5-0
Polson 2-6-0 2-10-0
Libby 0-7-1 1-10-1
Hellgate 13-1-0 16-1-0
Capital 10-1-3 10-2-3
Glacier 8-2-4 9-3-4
Sentinel 7-3-4 8-4-4
Butte 4-7-2 4-8-2
Flathead 3-8-2 3-9-2
Big Sky 0-11-2 0-11-2
Helena 0-12-1 0-12-1
Columbia Falls 8-0-0 15-0-0
Whitefish 6-2-0 12-3-0
Polson 3-5-0 3-10-0
Bigfork 2-6-0 4-8-0
Libby 1-7-0 3-9-0
Whitefish 17
Havre 7
St. Ignatius 48
Circle 34
Bigfork 21
Manhattan 16
Columbia Falls 48
Mile City 0
Glacier 31
Billings Senior 0
Bigfork 39
Eureka 0
Whitefish 28
Polson 34
Whitefish 1
Billings Central 2
Whitefish 5
Hamilton 3
Columbia Falls 3
Billings Central 4
Columbia Falls 6
Corvallis 3
Whitefish 3
Laurel 3
Columbia Falls 5
Livingston 2
Whitefish 0
Livingston 1
Columbia Falls 2
Loyola 0
Glacier 2
Billings West 3
Columbia Falls 2
Billings Central 0
Whitefish 2
Hamilton 1
Twenty-four hours after the polls closed in Montana, the former Trump Interior Secretary held an edge over Democrat Monica Tranel of more than 9,000 votes; Associated Press calls race for Zinke Thursday morning
The festival is scheduled for July 14 through July 16 at Big Mountain Ranch in Whitefish; tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 9, at noon Mountain Standard Time
From food trucks to commercial kitchens, fresh tamale sales are picking up as Christmas draws near
After the departure of call center, the county’s economic development arm begins imagining a new future for the space in west Kalispell
A new wellness center on Main Street offers acupuncture, herbal remedies, Tibetan foot soaks and yoga while providing free treatments for veterans and first responders