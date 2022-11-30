fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Sunday, October 23, 2022

Just Saying Hi

By

10:20 a.m. A man didn’t want his mother-in-law to know he was concerned about his brother-in-law, who turned out to be OK. 

10:29 a.m. A woman wanted to know whether her ex-boyfriend had the right to kick in a door in his own apartment.  

11:28 a.m. Someone found receipts proving their roommate had pawned thousands of dollars of their property.  

11:57 a.m. A caller told dispatch her phone book had been taken away and 911 was the only number she could remember. 

12:39 p.m. An 18-wheeler took out an apple tree. 

3:29 p.m. A German shepherd was playing frogger in traffic. 

6:58 p.m. A man was lying in a field near a funeral home. 

9:59 p.m. Some kids threw a piece of PVC pipe at a passing car.  

