Just Saying Hi

10:20 a.m. A man didn’t want his mother-in-law to know he was concerned about his brother-in-law, who turned out to be OK.

10:29 a.m. A woman wanted to know whether her ex-boyfriend had the right to kick in a door in his own apartment.

11:28 a.m. Someone found receipts proving their roommate had pawned thousands of dollars of their property.

11:57 a.m. A caller told dispatch her phone book had been taken away and 911 was the only number she could remember.

12:39 p.m. An 18-wheeler took out an apple tree.

3:29 p.m. A German shepherd was playing frogger in traffic.

6:58 p.m. A man was lying in a field near a funeral home.