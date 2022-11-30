Market Trends: 2022 Median Square Footage

Often this year (January, April, and October), we looked at the median amount of square footage for single-family residences sold (by city and sold price range). Let’s refresh the data, moving the window forward to cover January through October 2022 (see chart).
Polson usually offers the largest, Whitefish usually the smallest. Kalispell and Columbia Falls are often neck-and-neck, half of the ranges one is barely above the other, and vice versa for the other ranges.
Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.
