12:16 a.m. A woman was concerned that the TV in her motel room was turned on when she returned.
12:42 a.m. An already deceased deer in the middle of the road took a car fender hostage when the driver didn’t swerve in time.
1:09 a.m. A car was parked in a weird spot.
2:17 a.m. Someone in a clown costume leapt in front of a moving car trying to get it to stop.
3:44 a.m. A bear was wandering around the Conrad Mansion.
8:25 a.m. A woman fell asleep in her car with the blinker on.
9:01 a.m. A woman wanted to report some information she had on drug deals that she’d heard second hand from Facebook.
9:09 a.m. A “low probability” tip about a missing person turned out to be inaccurate.
10:30 a.m. An apartment landlord reported a tenant that kicked their dog.
11:10 p.m. Someone suspected their dog had been intentionally poisoned.
3:58 p.m. Someone called 911 because the hospital staff wouldn’t let them outside to smoke.
5:05 p.m. Some intoxicated people were singing, dancing and overall acting strangely.
5:56 p.m. A woman in a puffy coat appeared to be sleeping standing up at a crosswalk.
6:27 p.m. A man who was hit by a truck called 911 and said “Help, I need a beer.”
6:38 p.m. A man was confused after receiving a call that his trailer was going to be towed from a location he hadn’t parked it.
8:51 p.m. While their parents were out of town, two brothers got in a fight that ended with a broken nose.
9:31 p.m. Someone reported a hole in their fence “large enough for a person to walk through.”
10:05 p.m. A man called 911 and said that he was already dead, that he was like the Terminator, that he had lost his wallet, was about to save Kalispell, wanted to talk to the DEA and then told dispatch to have a happy Halloween.