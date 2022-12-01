12:16 a.m. A woman was concerned that the TV in her motel room was turned on when she returned.

12:42 a.m. An already deceased deer in the middle of the road took a car fender hostage when the driver didn’t swerve in time.

1:09 a.m. A car was parked in a weird spot.

2:17 a.m. Someone in a clown costume leapt in front of a moving car trying to get it to stop.

3:44 a.m. A bear was wandering around the Conrad Mansion.

8:25 a.m. A woman fell asleep in her car with the blinker on.

9:01 a.m. A woman wanted to report some information she had on drug deals that she’d heard second hand from Facebook.

9:09 a.m. A “low probability” tip about a missing person turned out to be inaccurate.

10:30 a.m. An apartment landlord reported a tenant that kicked their dog.

11:10 p.m. Someone suspected their dog had been intentionally poisoned.

3:58 p.m. Someone called 911 because the hospital staff wouldn’t let them outside to smoke.

5:05 p.m. Some intoxicated people were singing, dancing and overall acting strangely.

5:56 p.m. A woman in a puffy coat appeared to be sleeping standing up at a crosswalk.

6:27 p.m. A man who was hit by a truck called 911 and said “Help, I need a beer.”

6:38 p.m. A man was confused after receiving a call that his trailer was going to be towed from a location he hadn’t parked it.

8:51 p.m. While their parents were out of town, two brothers got in a fight that ended with a broken nose.

9:31 p.m. Someone reported a hole in their fence “large enough for a person to walk through.”