2:27 a.m. A bear took a dumpster.

9:38 a.m. Someone was concerned that the car they sold years ago was still racking up parking tickets.

10:10 a.m. A cat was just chilling on the side of the road.

1:34 p.m. Motel staff were rude to a guest.

5:24 p.m. Two teenage girls kept approaching a house and asking the owner if they could play the violin for her, which was making her feel uncomfortable.