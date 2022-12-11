fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Gangbusters

12:17 a.m. Someone reported that a woman was playing basketball, which at this time of night must be a gang-related activity.  

3:50 a.m. A bear was hanging out on a porch.  

4:58 a.m. A woman suspected that dispatch had given Hollywood her information and was being harassed by celebrities.  

6:07 a.m. An impatient driver was tired of waiting at an intersection and ran a red light. 

8:57 a.m. The city parks department wanted to stop being notified about the downed branches due to the heavy snow unless they were damaging houses. 

9:48 a.m.  Some good Samaritans were clearing branches from a roadway.  

12:28 p.m. Some tire tracks went off the road and straight through a stop sign.

12:24 p.m. A caller wanted officers to fix the “terrible parking issues” at their apartment complex. 

1:40 p.m. A tree fell on a truck while the driver was cruising through a neighborhood. 

2:46 p.m. Some citizens requested chainsaws to help move some downed trees. 

6:03 p.m. A caller suspected the man punching his car might be on drugs. 

10:58 p.m. Some kids in downtown Kalispell were throwing snowballs at passing cars. 

11 p.m. While being evicted a man emptied the outgoing mailbox at his apartment complex and then took off. 

11:07 p.m. A man said the brown bear in his backyard was “bugging him” and requested law enforcement come scare it away. 

