fbpx
Skip to content
Crime

Law Enforcement Investigating Assault

Kalispell Police Department officers responded to an incident last night involving two men who both sustained gunshot wounds

By Maggie Dresser
Kalispell Police Department police car as seen on Aug. 14, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Kalispell Police Department officers are investigating an incident that occurred last night and resulted in two men injured with gunshot wounds, according to a press release.

Authorities responded to a report of a disturbance with a weapon in southwest Kalispell on Dec. 12 at approximately 9:40 p.m. where they found the two injured men who were then transported to a local medical facility.

The investigation is ongoing, and identities are being withheld at this time, according to the press release.

The incident appears to be isolated and there is no risk to the public.

Contact Detective Dan Williams at (406) 758-7795 with any information.

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.