Law Enforcement Investigating Assault

Kalispell Police Department officers are investigating an incident that occurred last night and resulted in two men injured with gunshot wounds, according to a press release.

Authorities responded to a report of a disturbance with a weapon in southwest Kalispell on Dec. 12 at approximately 9:40 p.m. where they found the two injured men who were then transported to a local medical facility.

The investigation is ongoing, and identities are being withheld at this time, according to the press release.

The incident appears to be isolated and there is no risk to the public.

Contact Detective Dan Williams at (406) 758-7795 with any information.