MDT Awards Sidewalk Project to Columbia Falls

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) awarded the city of Columbia Falls a project to construct a shared-use path and sidewalk through its Transportation Alternatives Program.

The project will include creating approximately three-quarters of a mile of pathway that will run along the east side of 4th Avenue West beginning at 3rd Street West, turn east and continue along the south side of Railroad Street to 4th Avenue East. This portion of the pathway will be an 8-feet-wide shared-use path, while another one-quarter mile of sidewalk will be constructed continuing down Railroad Street to connect to an existing asphalt path at 8th Avenue East.

“The City of Columbia Falls is thrilled to get this important project underway,” Columbia Falls City Manager Susan Nicosia stated in a press release. “Providing this much-needed infrastructure will increase pedestrian safety and greatly enhance the walkability of our city.”

There are currently no sidewalks or paths in this area of Columbia Falls, which, coupled with Glacier Gateway Elementary School’s location on 4th Avenue West, increases the need for safe walking routes in the neighborhood, Nicosia stated.

“Shared-use paths offer residents and visitors safe and accessible transportation and recreational opportunities for traveling through their city,” MDT Missoula District Administrator Bob Vosen said in a prepared statement. “We are excited to work with the city to provide this infrastructure for the community.”

The funding for the project is through the Transportation Alternatives Program which will match local funds provided by the city. Once construction is completed, the city will bear responsibility for maintaining the pathways.

Currently the project is in the design phase, with engineering firm Morrison-Maierle under contract. Next summer there will be an open house for residents to offer feedback on the project and construction is tentatively scheduled for 2024.

Project details can be viewed at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/railroadstreet/default.aspx