Smoke ‘Em Out

1:17 a.m. Following up on a tip, an officer asked a man what he was doing parked in a lot at this time of night. The man answered all the questions until the officer asked if there was someone else naked in the car, and the man swore and drove off.

9:30 a.m. A stoplight was hanging sideways, but still working.

11:38 a.m. Someone reported seeing a woman put a small child into a sports car and was concerned that the child appeared “stiff.”

4:33 p.m. A woman wanted to report a “known drug house” so it was logged in the system.

6:57 p.m. In an attempt to get rid of a tenant, a landlord cut off their power, and then their access to the bathroom.